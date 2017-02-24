NEW DETAILS: State police releases names of those involved in G - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

NEW DETAILS: State police releases names of those involved in Gulf Highway crash

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Texas man died early Friday morning when the vehicle he was in hit a utility pole at the intersection of Gulf Highway and Friesen Road in Lake Charles.

Emmanuelle Ortiz, 27, of Baytown, Texas - a passenger in the vehicle - died at the scene, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman. The driver, Wilfredo Alvarado-Lorenzi, 29, of Orlando, Fla., was seriously injured.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. when Alvarado-Lorenzi's car traveled off the road and hit the pole. Ortiz was ejected from the vehicle and Alvarado-Lorenzi sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, Anderson said.

Driver impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology tests are pending.  The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly restrained at all times. 

Troop D has investigated four fatal crashes, resulting in seven deaths this year.

