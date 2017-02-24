16-year-old boy shot to death in 1700 block of Rena Street

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Rena Street Thursday, authorities said.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call at 1729 Rena Street, where they found that 16-year-old Christopher Wright had been shot, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Kraus said the investigation is ongoing. He asked anyone with information concerning Wright's death to contact Sgt. Colby Thompson or Det. Corp. Matthew Brunet at (337) 491-1311.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

The killing is the second homicide on Rena Street in just over two months.

Tariana Davis was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Rena Street in December. James Lamarcus Freeman has been charged with second-degree murder second-degree feticide in her death. Click HERE for more.

