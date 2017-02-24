Lake Charles J.C. Penney not affected by recent announcement of closures

Prien Lake Mall Marketing Director Nikkie Buxton confirmed via email that the J.C. Penney store in Lake Charles will not be affected by the recent announcement by the company to close about 130 to 140 stores and two distribution facilities.

The retailer plans to release a full list of planned closures in mid-March pending notification of all affected personnel. Nearly all impacted stores are expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.

J.C. Penney, one of the nation's largest department stores, currently operates more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and employs about 100,000 employees.

