WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: SWLA Mardi Gras

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The long Mardi Gras weekend begins tonight with the Merchant's Parade in Lake Charles. We'll go over the full schedule of events leading up to Fat Tuesday's Krewe of Krewes Parade in Lake Charles.

A man faces life in prison after being found guilty of brutally raping a Lake Charles woman in 2014.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury made a big decision on a controversial zoning proposal.

Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will provide free child passenger safety seat check Saturday.

Chef Roy Angelle with Sowela's Culinary Arts program will join us in the kitchen this morning to prepare two seafood favorites, Oyster Florentine and Oyster Bienville.

Plus, we're taking a look at how the small town of Jennings celebrates Mardi Gras in a big way.

And when Mardi Gras first began in New Orleans in the mid-1800s, it was an all-male event. It wasn't until the early 1900s, women began forming their own carnival organizations.

In weather, temperatures started off quite a bit milder this morning which kept fog from becoming as problematic for the morning commute, with clouds on the increase starting this morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

