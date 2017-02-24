WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: SWLA Mardi Gras - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The long Mardi Gras weekend begins tonight with the Merchant's Parade in Lake Charles. We'll go over the full schedule of events leading up to Fat Tuesday's Krewe of Krewes Parade in Lake Charles.

A man faces life in prison after being found guilty of brutally raping a Lake Charles woman in 2014.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury made a big decision on a controversial zoning proposal.

Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will provide free child passenger safety seat check Saturday.

Chef Roy Angelle with Sowela's Culinary Arts program will join us in the kitchen this morning to prepare two seafood favorites, Oyster Florentine and Oyster Bienville.

Plus, we're taking a look at how the small town of Jennings celebrates Mardi Gras in a big way.

And when Mardi Gras first began in New Orleans in the mid-1800s, it was an all-male event. It wasn't until the early 1900s, women began forming their own carnival organizations. 

In weather, temperatures started off quite a bit milder this morning which kept fog from becoming as problematic for the morning commute, with clouds on the increase starting this morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-05-28 13:49:07 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Flashlights, tarps, fuel cans, and lanterns. These are just some of the many items Carolyn Trahan sells at Trahan Hardware. With hurricane season approaching, Trahan and her employees like Jeremy Jolviette are usually selling these types of items right before a hurricane. "Everyone is trying to get prepared for it," said Jolviette. The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared this weekend a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday. All hurrica...

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:16:59 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

  • Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:02:13 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Public Library)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Public Library)

    The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway. The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. The reading program runs from now until July 7.

