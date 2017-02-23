Sports Person of the Week - Robert Christman

Every team has a story.

This year the St. louis Catholic wrestling team capped off a cinderella season, forever etching their marks in school history.

"It's honestly still sort of soaking in," Saints junior wrestler Robert Christman admitted. "Just being able to go in and win a state title finally in my high school career is great. It's been a long time coming."

"I'm still in shock of everything about that weekend," said freshman wrestler Alex Yokubaitis.

Only in their 7th season of competitive wrestling, St. Louis wrapped up the state wrestling tournament with nine state qualifiers, two state champions and a third place overall finish -- the highest in school history.

You know we've been working really hard ever since my freshman year and we just now got the manpower to compete with some of these big teams," Christman said.

"We have a great group of guys here and to finish this high it's just so incredible," said Yokubaitis.

Freshman Alex Yokubaitis and junior Robert Chrsitman were the lone Saints to bring home state titles and gold honors in their respective weight class.

"It's just a great group of guys, I just love every single one of them," said Christman. They all work really hard. It's not just the guys that get recognized the most, it's every single person in the room."

"What I love about this team is that we had nine state qualifiers and they've all set the bar high to be on the podium next year," said Saints head coach Terry Gage.

Knowing the accomplishments are the result of sacrifice and hard work, the bar is set -- setting their eyes on next season.

"We've got our eyes on a state title," Christman said. So, we're coming for De La Salle and coming for Brusly."

"I'm pumped, hear what I'm telling you, I love these guys," Gage admitted.

