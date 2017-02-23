SWLA state representatives reflect on special session

With just a few hours left before their midnight deadline Wednesday, lawmakers approved a budget bill that borrows from the rainy day fund, shuffles money around, and slashes millions from state agencies.

"A sign of a good compromise is where neither side is happy, and I think that's where we are right now," said Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles. "I don't think either side left being happy with how it ended."

Dwight said leaving the chambers after the session ended, it was clear everyone sacrificed something in order to meet in the middle.

"We had some compromises that were reached," said Dwight, "I ended up voting on a little more than I wanted to going into it."

Dwight refers to his vote in favor of using $99 million from the Budget Stabilization Fund, called the rainy day fund.

The governor proposed using $119 million of the fund going into session. The House, hoping to make deeper cuts and borrow less money, initially proposed using only $75 million of Rainy Day Fund. In the end, $99 million will be taken from the Budget Stabilization Fund, which now sits at a 10-year low.

Lawmakers also cut spending by about $82 million, but left some departments, like higher education, untouched.

In exchange for the House agreeing to the $99 million from the rainy day fund, it was given something Reps. Dwight and Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles call a win for the state.

"I'm excited to see that we got the bond redemption bill passed out which is the speaker's bill," said Dwight.

"What that means is that statutory dedications, that were always protected, are not protected to a certain amount," explained Abraham.

He said it unlocks money that's usually untouchable, and it will remain an option for years.

"It's huge! It goes on every year, every year, every year - $75 to $90 million a year - that's a lot of money," said Abraham.

Dwight and Abraham say that's the start of reform and begins to put the right mechanisms in place when they meet again in April for the regular legislative session, facing a $440 million deficit for next year.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.