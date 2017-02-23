Police jury approves zoning change for RV Park near Delta Downs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police jury approves zoning change for RV Park near Delta Downs

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a special meeting on Thursday regarding several items from Tuesday's planning and zoning board meeting.

"I'd like to put a luxury RV park next to Delta Downs," said Marsha Norman, applicant for Entrada Company, LLC.

Norman said she hopes to purchase the roughly 14-acres on Delta Downs Road and turn it into a 114-space luxury RV park, although on Thursday she stated it may be closer to 97 spaces. She saidd her plans were dependent on if the police jury rezoned it from "central business commercial" to "RV park." 

While Judd Bares, police juror, motioned to overturn the zoning board's unanimous decision to approve the rezoning, the other police jurors didn't go for it. His motion failed. 

Despite two speakers in opposition, citing safety and traffic concerns, the jury upheld Tuesday's decision to change the zoning from C-3 to R-RVP with a stipulation that only RVs can enter.

The jury also approved a zoning request by James Duplichan for 8511 Gulf Highway, to rezone if from "agricultural" to "manufactured home park," to allow for a 154-space manufactured home park.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

