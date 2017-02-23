Renovations coming to the Allen Parish Welcome Center

There's a plan to upgrade the Allen Parish Tourist Commission's Welcome Center. It's the center's first major improvement since it opened its doors in 2002.

The $40,000 upgrade was generated by parish hotel and motel taxes.

Some of the new features include a Louisiana swamp exhibit, a music museum and a Coushatta heritage exhibit.

"I think there is so much rich history and culture, on just that aspect alone. Not to mention what the Coushatta Tribe brings to this portion, economically and the driver that the tribe is and providing jobs and giving local people the chance to be employed here in the area," said Johnathan Cernek, a Coushatta Tribe councilman.

The project should be completed by year's end.

