Thursday marks National Chili Day

Every fourth Thursday in February the country celebrates National Chili Day.

Although, Southwest Louisiana's weather doesn't necessarily match up with the winter-favorite dish, local restaurants still serve up hot bowls of chili.

At family owned and operated Pronia's Deli and Bakery in Lake Charles, located at 3101 Kirkman Street, you can find homemade chili.

Jessica Speech, granddaughter of Leroy and Annette Pronia who founded the deli in 1989, said the recipe is her grandmother's and has been passed on through the years.

Every day, they chop up several onions, tomatoes and bell peppers (just to name a few of the ingredients) to put in a 40-gallon slow cooker.

"We go through so much chili here, it could be hot outside, it could be cold outside; people still come in and they are begging for the chili," said Speech.

She said it's not unusual to be sold out by 2 p.m. even during the hot summer days.

To learn more about National Chili Day click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.