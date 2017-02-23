SPECIAL REPORT: What to do if you hear a siren - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SPECIAL REPORT: What to do if you hear a siren

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's the middle of the night - you're asleep in your bed - and a siren goes off. No doubt, your instinct tells you it's an emergency. 

But what are you supposed to do?

As part of routine testing, 39 sirens are tested every Monday around noon in Calcasieu Parish. 

But if one sounded right now, would you know what to do?

Tonight at 10 p.m., KPLC's Erica Bivens will tell you what officials say you should do and look into how technology is changing the parish's emergency system with other forms of alerts.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend

    Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend

    Saturday, May 27 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-05-28 00:32:46 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Flashlights, tarps, fuel cans, and lanterns. These are just some of the many items Carolyn Trahan sells at Trahan Hardware. With hurricane season approaching, Trahan and her employees like Jeremy Jolviette are usually selling these types of items right before a hurricane. "Everyone is trying to get prepared for it," said Jolviette. The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared this weekend a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday. All hurrica...

    More >>

    Flashlights, tarps, fuel cans, and lanterns. These are just some of the many items Carolyn Trahan sells at Trahan Hardware. With hurricane season approaching, Trahan and her employees like Jeremy Jolviette are usually selling these types of items right before a hurricane. "Everyone is trying to get prepared for it," said Jolviette. The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared this weekend a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday. All hurrica...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weekend for now, but a wet week ahead

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weekend for now, but a wet week ahead

    Saturday, May 27 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-05-27 21:39:19 GMT
    Rain expected on Memorial DayRain expected on Memorial Day

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again. Over the rest of the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Sunday. Although there is a 20% chance for some afternoon showers. We will have mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining.

    More >>

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again. Over the rest of the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Sunday. Although there is a 20% chance for some afternoon showers. We will have mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles opens time capsule buried 50 years ago

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:16:59 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly