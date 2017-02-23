SPECIAL REPORT: What to do if you hear a siren

It's the middle of the night - you're asleep in your bed - and a siren goes off. No doubt, your instinct tells you it's an emergency.

But what are you supposed to do?

As part of routine testing, 39 sirens are tested every Monday around noon in Calcasieu Parish.

But if one sounded right now, would you know what to do?

Tonight at 10 p.m., KPLC's Erica Bivens will tell you what officials say you should do and look into how technology is changing the parish's emergency system with other forms of alerts.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.