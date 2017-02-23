Sheriff: Intruder shot by homeowner had previously burglarized h - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff: Intruder shot by homeowner had previously burglarized home

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Derrick Brown (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Derrick Brown (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Diron Frank (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Diron Frank (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man who was shot by a homeowner Wednesday morning on Bennett Road had been stalking a resident in the home and had threatened the family, authorities said.

Derrick Brown, 31, of Lake Charles, had also burglarized the home two days prior to being shot, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Brown, a former acquaintance of one of the residents, was shot around 7 a.m. as he attempted to enter the home, Mancuso said. The residents were awakened by Brown attempting to gain entry. The victim said she tried to hold the door to keep Brown out, but he overpowered her.

When he opened the door, she shot him, she told deputies. Brown fled on foot to his car - parked at a cemetery behind the residence - where his friend, Diron Frank, 28, of Lake Charles, was waiting. Frank drove Brown to Lake Charles Memorial's Gauthier Campus, which does not have an emergency room. Deputies provided medical assistance until Brown could be airlifted to another local hospital. Brown's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Frank had approximately eight grams of cocaine and a cell phone - both of which he claimed belonged to Brown - on him, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The cell phone had been stolen during a burglary on Feb. 20 at the same home, Myers said. Brown also used a set of keys that were reported missing after the burglary to enter the home before the shooting. He returned to the home several hours after the burglary and took the victim’s 2005 Dodge Caravan, which has yet to be recovered. 

Frank was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of cocaine possession. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $2,500.

Brown is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of stolen things, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, stalking, theft over $750 and theft of a motor vehicle. Judge Ware set bond at $44,000. 

Det. Jerod Abshire is the lead detective.

