Jury finds man who forced woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Jury finds man who forced woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint guilty of aggravated rape

Javonta Jermel Harrison. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Javonta Jermel Harrison. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Javonta Harrison has been found guilty on all counts.

Harrison, 20, forced a woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint in 2014.

A jury in state district court took 20 minutes Thursday to find Harrison guilty on all counts: aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm. Aggravated rape carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is set for March 15.

"As graphic as it gets," is how prosecutor Jacob Johnson described the final piece of evidence the state would present to jurors. And so it was. For eight long minutes, jurors watched shocking cell phone video Harrison allegedly took of himself sexually assaulting the victim at gunpoint - at one point sticking a 9 mm handgun into her mouth.

Earlier jurors heard testimony on lab analysis that experts say proves Harrison's DNA was collected when the victim underwent a sexual assault examination.

Harrison pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but in closing arguments, Johnson reminded jurors a psychiatrist found him competent to stand trial, sane and able to know the difference between right and wrong.

In a brief closing argument, defense attorney Robert Shelton brought out that the psychiatrist did determine Harrison has an unspecified personality disorder and reminded jurors that they must find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.  He asked jurors to consider all possibilities, look at the entire picture and give Harrison every benefit of the doubt.

Johnson argued Harrison never had any psychotic symptoms and that his actions were intentional. Johnson told jurors the state had proved every charge beyond a reasonable doubt and that the only justice would be to find Harrison guilty of aggravated rape, guilty of aggravated burglary, guilty of armed robbery and guilty of armed robbery with a firearm.

Harrison had just turned 18 when authorities say the crimes occurred.

Follow Theresa Schmidt on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/KplcTschmidt

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend

    Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend

    Saturday, May 27 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-05-28 00:32:46 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Flashlights, tarps, fuel cans, and lanterns. These are just some of the many items Carolyn Trahan sells at Trahan Hardware. With hurricane season approaching, Trahan and her employees like Jeremy Jolviette are usually selling these types of items right before a hurricane. "Everyone is trying to get prepared for it," said Jolviette. The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared this weekend a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday. All hurrica...

    More >>

    Flashlights, tarps, fuel cans, and lanterns. These are just some of the many items Carolyn Trahan sells at Trahan Hardware. With hurricane season approaching, Trahan and her employees like Jeremy Jolviette are usually selling these types of items right before a hurricane. "Everyone is trying to get prepared for it," said Jolviette. The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared this weekend a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday. All hurrica...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weekend for now, but a wet week ahead

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weekend for now, but a wet week ahead

    Saturday, May 27 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-05-27 21:39:19 GMT
    Rain expected on Memorial DayRain expected on Memorial Day

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again. Over the rest of the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Sunday. Although there is a 20% chance for some afternoon showers. We will have mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining.

    More >>

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again. Over the rest of the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Sunday. Although there is a 20% chance for some afternoon showers. We will have mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles opens time capsule buried 50 years ago

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:16:59 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly