Jury finds man who forced woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint guilty of aggravated rape

Javonta Harrison has been found guilty on all counts.

Harrison, 20, forced a woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint in 2014.

A jury in state district court took 20 minutes Thursday to find Harrison guilty on all counts: aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm. Aggravated rape carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is set for March 15.

"As graphic as it gets," is how prosecutor Jacob Johnson described the final piece of evidence the state would present to jurors. And so it was. For eight long minutes, jurors watched shocking cell phone video Harrison allegedly took of himself sexually assaulting the victim at gunpoint - at one point sticking a 9 mm handgun into her mouth.

Earlier jurors heard testimony on lab analysis that experts say proves Harrison's DNA was collected when the victim underwent a sexual assault examination.

Harrison pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but in closing arguments, Johnson reminded jurors a psychiatrist found him competent to stand trial, sane and able to know the difference between right and wrong.

In a brief closing argument, defense attorney Robert Shelton brought out that the psychiatrist did determine Harrison has an unspecified personality disorder and reminded jurors that they must find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. He asked jurors to consider all possibilities, look at the entire picture and give Harrison every benefit of the doubt.

Johnson argued Harrison never had any psychotic symptoms and that his actions were intentional. Johnson told jurors the state had proved every charge beyond a reasonable doubt and that the only justice would be to find Harrison guilty of aggravated rape, guilty of aggravated burglary, guilty of armed robbery and guilty of armed robbery with a firearm.

Harrison had just turned 18 when authorities say the crimes occurred.

