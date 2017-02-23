SWLA participates in 'End It' Movement to end human trafficking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA participates in 'End It' Movement to end human trafficking

(Source: Casey McGahan) (Source: Casey McGahan)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

People across the country and around Southwest Louisiana are taking part in Thursday's  'End It' Movement in support of Shine a Light on Slavery Day.

The movement was started in 2013 and calls for people to draw a 'red X' on their hand in an effort to bring awareness to human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Those participating are posting photos to social media using the hashtags #enditmovement and #enditmovementswla

"Anyone can be a victim of human trafficking. However, traffickers are predators. They go after the weak and easiest prey. This includes the poor, homeless, runaways, abuse victims, preteens, teens, disabled, loners and other vulnerable people groups."  - SWLA Abolitionists Facebook page

So far, businesses, church groups and individuals have gotten involved by displaying a 'red X' on their hand. Mobile users, click HERE to see photos of Southwest Louisiana's participants.

SWLA Abolitionists organizer, Rusty Havens said this day is an important reminder that their fight is not over, "This day is important because it brings awareness," Havens said. "We can not solve a problem that we don't know we have. Human trafficking happens here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Most people have no idea. My organization is here to change that. We want to make people aware and teach them what to look for so that they can make a difference."

If you're a group who would like to participate and take a picture with a giant wooden 'red X', you can contact Rusty Havens through Facebook by clicking HERE or visiting www.facebook.com/swlaAbolitionists.

For more information on the movement, click HERE

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weekend for now, but a wet week ahead

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again. Over the rest of the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Sunday. Although there is a 20% chance for some afternoon showers. We will have mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining.

  • Lake Charles opens time capsule buried 50 years ago

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

  • Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

    The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway. The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. The reading program runs from now until July 7.

