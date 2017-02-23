SWLA participates in 'End It' Movement to end human trafficking

People across the country and around Southwest Louisiana are taking part in Thursday's 'End It' Movement in support of Shine a Light on Slavery Day.

The movement was started in 2013 and calls for people to draw a 'red X' on their hand in an effort to bring awareness to human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Those participating are posting photos to social media using the hashtags #enditmovement and #enditmovementswla.

"Anyone can be a victim of human trafficking. However, traffickers are predators. They go after the weak and easiest prey. This includes the poor, homeless, runaways, abuse victims, preteens, teens, disabled, loners and other vulnerable people groups." - SWLA Abolitionists Facebook page

So far, businesses, church groups and individuals have gotten involved by displaying a 'red X' on their hand. Mobile users, click HERE to see photos of Southwest Louisiana's participants.

SWLA Abolitionists organizer, Rusty Havens said this day is an important reminder that their fight is not over, "This day is important because it brings awareness," Havens said. "We can not solve a problem that we don't know we have. Human trafficking happens here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Most people have no idea. My organization is here to change that. We want to make people aware and teach them what to look for so that they can make a difference."

If you're a group who would like to participate and take a picture with a giant wooden 'red X', you can contact Rusty Havens through Facebook by clicking HERE or visiting www.facebook.com/swlaAbolitionists.

For more information on the movement, click HERE.

