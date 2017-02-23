WATCH LIVE AT 2 p.m.: CPSO news conference regarding shooting of alleged intruder by homeowner

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in reference to a homeowner allegedly shooting an intruder Wednesday morning.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the live stream feed.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.