SUNRISE KITCHEN: Oyster Florentine and Oyster Bienville

Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for Oyster Florentine and Oyster Bienville.

Oyster Florentine

Ingredients:

2 dozen oysters

1 pound bacon, diced

2 packages frozen chopped spinach

4 oz. onions

2 oz. bell peppers

1 cup heavy cream

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, room temperature

Salt, pepper and cayenne

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brown bacon and add spinach and vegetables. Sauté until tender and add flour and incorporate. Add chicken stock and heavy cream and cook until tender. Mix in cream cheese, 1/2 bread crumbs and season to taste with salt, pepper and cayenne.

Place mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Top oysters stuffing. Mix bread crumbs and Parmesan and sprinkle over oysters.

Bake until dish is bubbly and beginning to brown on top for about 15 minutes. Serve.

Oyster Beinville

Ingredients:

1 bunch shallots, finely chopped

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup chopped mushrooms

2/3 cup chicken broth

1 egg

1 tablespoon Paprika

Salt

1/3 cup dry white wine

Salt and cayenne pepper to taste

2 dozen oysters on the half shell

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese



Directions:

Sauté the chopped shallots and mushrooms in the butter and slowly stir over a very low heat until the onions are well cooked but not brown. Add paprika and sauté for 2 minutes. Deglaze with wine, then add flour and cook until the flour begins to brown. Add the chicken broth and mix well. Season with the salt and cayenne, and cook over a low heat for 15 minutes. Let cool and add the egg and ½ of bread crumbs.

Preheat oven to 400-degrees. Spoon the mixture over each oyster and sprinkle with the bread crumbs and cheese. Place the oysters on the half shell in oven for about 15 minutes or until the bread crumb mixture is lightly browned. Serve.

