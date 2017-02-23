Behind the scenes: How one local restaurant serves up their crawfish

In the midst of crawfish season, let's take a look at how a local restaurant cooks them up.

At Seafood Palace, it begins outside in the back of the restaurant where crawfish are dumped and rinsed off.

"We dump the crawfish into our culling bin; we wash them down, get the mud, the grass, the bait off of them. After we do that, we then pick out the dead ones and the small ones; then what's left is what we cook," said Scott Landry at the restaurant.

Then, the crawfish are seasoned and dumped into boil.

"First off, when we're getting ready to cook the crawfish, we season the water and bring it to a rolling boil. Once it's at a rolling boil, then we can add our live crawfish to it; we boil them to they're done, pull them out, drain them, then put them into the seasoning pot. And (into) the seasoning pot or bin, we add lemon juice and the different seasoning to them, and then, we let them sit there for a few minutes so they can absorb the added seasoning,"

The best part, some may argue, is the corn and potatoes that go in with the crawfish.

Once the crawfish is boiled to their correct temperature, they're ready to be eaten.

"Peel the tail; suck the head; eat the meat," Landry said.

