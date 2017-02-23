Behind the scenes: How one local restaurant serves up their craw - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Behind the scenes: How one local restaurant serves up their crawfish

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

In the midst of crawfish season, let's take a look at how a local restaurant cooks them up.

At Seafood Palace, it begins outside in the back of the restaurant where crawfish are dumped and rinsed off.

"We dump the crawfish into our culling bin; we wash them down, get the mud, the grass, the bait off of them. After we do that, we then pick out the dead ones and the small ones; then what's left is what we cook," said Scott Landry at the restaurant.

Then, the crawfish are seasoned and dumped into boil.

"First off, when we're getting ready to cook the crawfish, we season the water and bring it to a rolling boil. Once it's at a rolling boil, then we can add our live crawfish to it; we boil them to they're done, pull them out, drain them, then put them into the seasoning pot. And (into) the seasoning pot or bin, we add lemon juice and the different seasoning to them, and then, we let them sit there for a few minutes so they can absorb the added seasoning," 

The best part, some may argue, is the corn and potatoes that go in with the crawfish.

Once the crawfish is boiled to their correct temperature, they're ready to be eaten.

"Peel the tail;  suck the head; eat the meat," Landry said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles opens time capsule buried 50 years ago

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-27 13:24:56 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>

  • Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

    Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:02:13 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Public Library)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Public Library)

    The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway. The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. The reading program runs from now until July 7.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway. The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. The reading program runs from now until July 7.

    More >>

  • Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:18:02 GMT
    Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

    More >>

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly