Behind the scenes: How one local restaurant serves up their craw - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Behind the scenes: How one local restaurant serves up their crawfish

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

In the midst of crawfish season, let's take a look at how a local restaurant cooks them up.

At Seafood Palace, it begins outside in the back of the restaurant where crawfish are dumped and rinsed off.

"We dump the crawfish into our culling bin; we wash them down, get the mud, the grass, the bait off of them. After we do that, we then pick out the dead ones and the small ones; then what's left is what we cook," said Scott Landry at the restaurant.

Then, the crawfish are seasoned and dumped into boil.

"First off, when we're getting ready to cook the crawfish, we season the water and bring it to a rolling boil. Once it's at a rolling boil, then we can add our live crawfish to it; we boil them to they're done, pull them out, drain them, then put them into the seasoning pot. And (into) the seasoning pot or bin, we add lemon juice and the different seasoning to them, and then, we let them sit there for a few minutes so they can absorb the added seasoning," 

The best part, some may argue, is the corn and potatoes that go in with the crawfish.

Once the crawfish is boiled to their correct temperature, they're ready to be eaten.

"Peel the tail;  suck the head; eat the meat," Landry said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend

    Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend

    Saturday, May 27 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-28 03:18:29 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Flashlights, tarps, fuel cans, and lanterns. These are just some of the many items Carolyn Trahan sells at Trahan Hardware. With hurricane season approaching, Trahan and her employees like Jeremy Jolviette are usually selling these types of items right before a hurricane. "Everyone is trying to get prepared for it," said Jolviette. The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared this weekend a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday. All hurrica...

    More >>

    Flashlights, tarps, fuel cans, and lanterns. These are just some of the many items Carolyn Trahan sells at Trahan Hardware. With hurricane season approaching, Trahan and her employees like Jeremy Jolviette are usually selling these types of items right before a hurricane. "Everyone is trying to get prepared for it," said Jolviette. The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared this weekend a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday. All hurrica...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weekend for now, but a wet week ahead

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weekend for now, but a wet week ahead

    Saturday, May 27 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-05-27 21:39:19 GMT
    Rain expected on Memorial DayRain expected on Memorial Day

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again. Over the rest of the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Sunday. Although there is a 20% chance for some afternoon showers. We will have mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining.

    More >>

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again. Over the rest of the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Sunday. Although there is a 20% chance for some afternoon showers. We will have mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles opens time capsule buried 50 years ago

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:16:59 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly