WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stand-off ends peacefully

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A stand-off in south Lake Charles ended peacefully overnight. It began yesterday afternoon when sheriff’s deputies tried to arrest a suspect for theft.

Grammy award winner Ricky Skaggs will kick off McNeese State University’s Banners Cultural Series for 2017 on March 10. Patricia Prudhomme will join us live to go over all the events planned for this spring.

Winter is typically the time of year where we catch a break from mosquitoes, but this year seems to be the opposite. 

In the midst of crawfish season, we are sending crawfish rookie, KPLC's Kayla Courvell, to learn how to eat crawfish.

Plus, the search for a missing Iowa teen continues. 16-year-old Gavin Beazer was reported missing last Friday.

And the deadline for Dakota Pipeline protesters to pack up and leave their encampment near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation came and went yesterday. 

In weather, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. so use caution and allow yourself some extra time on your morning commute. Temperatures start off in the 50s, and once the fog lifts by mid-morning will warm up quickly thanks to plenty of sunshine. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • Lake Charles opens time capsule buried 50 years ago

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-27 13:24:56 GMT
    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

  • Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

    Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:02:13 GMT
    The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway. The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. The reading program runs from now until July 7.

  • Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:18:02 GMT
    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

