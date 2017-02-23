WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stand-off ends peacefully

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A stand-off in south Lake Charles ended peacefully overnight. It began yesterday afternoon when sheriff’s deputies tried to arrest a suspect for theft.

Grammy award winner Ricky Skaggs will kick off McNeese State University’s Banners Cultural Series for 2017 on March 10. Patricia Prudhomme will join us live to go over all the events planned for this spring.

Winter is typically the time of year where we catch a break from mosquitoes, but this year seems to be the opposite.

In the midst of crawfish season, we are sending crawfish rookie, KPLC's Kayla Courvell, to learn how to eat crawfish.

Plus, the search for a missing Iowa teen continues. 16-year-old Gavin Beazer was reported missing last Friday.

And the deadline for Dakota Pipeline protesters to pack up and leave their encampment near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation came and went yesterday.

In weather, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. so use caution and allow yourself some extra time on your morning commute. Temperatures start off in the 50s, and once the fog lifts by mid-morning will warm up quickly thanks to plenty of sunshine. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'



