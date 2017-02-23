South Lake Charles mobile home stand-off ends peacefully, suspec - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

South Lake Charles mobile home stand-off ends peacefully, suspect arrested

Justin J. Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Justin J. Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A stand-off in south Lake Charles ended peacefully just after midnight, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Justin J. Fontenot, 36, has been arrested on the charges of terrorizing and resisting an officer with force or violence after the more than 8-hour saga. 

It all began about 4 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies with the warrants division attempted to serve Fontenot, who lives in the Fairview Mobile Estates South in Lake Charles, an active warrant for felony theft and monetary instrument abuse.

"When deputies arrived at the home and knocked on the door, a couple of people ran out the house and stated Fontenot was inside the home armed with a shotgun. Deputies immediately retreated from the residence," said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman.

A few minutes later, deputies with the sheriff's office ACT Team arrived, set up a perimeter and evacuated several mobile homes close to the scene for safety purposes.

 A negotiator tried making contact with Fontenot numerous times, but without success.  

Deputies then used several tactics - such as robots equipped with cameras, deploying tear gas, calling Fontenot on his cellphone, and talking to him over the PA system, to get him out of the house safely - still with no luck.

"Shortly after midnight, deputies made entry into the home and located Fontenot in a bedroom with the shotgun nearby," Myers said.

Fontenot was taken into custody, arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond was set at $35,000.  

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles opens time capsule buried 50 years ago

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-27 13:24:56 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>

    On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

    In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

    More >>

  • Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

    Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:02:13 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Public Library)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Public Library)

    The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway. The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. The reading program runs from now until July 7.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway. The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. The reading program runs from now until July 7.

    More >>

  • Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:18:02 GMT
    Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

    More >>

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly