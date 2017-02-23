South Lake Charles mobile home stand-off ends peacefully, suspec - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

South Lake Charles mobile home stand-off ends peacefully, suspect arrested

Justin J. Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Justin J. Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A stand-off in south Lake Charles ended peacefully just after midnight, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Justin J. Fontenot, 36, has been arrested on the charges of terrorizing and resisting an officer with force or violence after the more than 8-hour saga. 

It all began about 4 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies with the warrants division attempted to serve Fontenot, who lives in the Fairview Mobile Estates South in Lake Charles, an active warrant for felony theft and monetary instrument abuse.

"When deputies arrived at the home and knocked on the door, a couple of people ran out the house and stated Fontenot was inside the home armed with a shotgun. Deputies immediately retreated from the residence," said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman.

A few minutes later, deputies with the sheriff's office ACT Team arrived, set up a perimeter and evacuated several mobile homes close to the scene for safety purposes.

 A negotiator tried making contact with Fontenot numerous times, but without success.  

Deputies then used several tactics - such as robots equipped with cameras, deploying tear gas, calling Fontenot on his cellphone, and talking to him over the PA system, to get him out of the house safely - still with no luck.

"Shortly after midnight, deputies made entry into the home and located Fontenot in a bedroom with the shotgun nearby," Myers said.

Fontenot was taken into custody, arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond was set at $35,000.  

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

