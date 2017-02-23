LSU cruises in 8-1 win over Hofstra

Freshman right-hander Zack Hess fired five innings, allowing just two hits, no runs and six strikeouts in his first collegiate start, helping lead second-ranked LSU to an 8-1 victory over Hofstra on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

On the year, LSU improved to 4-1 with the win, while Hofstra fell to 0-4.

The Tigers will return to action Friday night at 7 p.m. to face Maryland in Game 1 of a weekend series. The series may be viewed online through the WatchESPN app and WatchESPN.com. The games can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Hess (1-0), a product of Forest, Va., tallied his first career win Wednesday night in his first collegiate start. Hofstra starter Michael James (0-1) was charged with the loss, giving up two runs on one hit in one inning.

“I thought Zack did a really nice job,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “He threw a lot of strikes, and a lot of sliders for strikes. I thought he competed hard; he looked very calm and cool out there. I was really proud of him, and I think it was a big step in the right direction.”

LSU was productive at the plate, collecting 12 hits, including four doubles and a homer. Rightfielder Greg Deichmann was 2-for-2 with a double and a two-run homer.

“(Hitting coach) Micah Gibbs is doing a tremendous job with the guys,” Mainieri said. “Our hitters have a good approach and are analyzing what the pitchers are doing. We’re going up there with a plan, and we have some very veteran attitudes at the plate.”

In the bottom of the first inning, Deichmann homered to deep right for an early 2-0 LSU lead. The blast, which sailed over the right-field bleachers, was Deichmann’s third of the season.

After second baseman Cole Freeman stole second, centerfielder Antoine Duplantis drove him in with a two-out single in the fifth inning, giving the Tigers a 3-0 advantage. Later in the frame, shortstop Kramer Robertson tacked on the fourth run of the game with an RBI single to score Duplantis.

Back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth by catcher Michael Papierski and Freeman helped extend the Tigers’ lead to 6-0. In the seventh, first baseman Jake Slaughter singled to left to bring home Robertson for LSU’s seventh run.

Freshman Rankin Woley picked up the first RBI of his career with a single to drive in leftfielder Beau Jordan in the eighth inning, wrapping up LSU’s night with its eighth and final run.

In the top of the ninth, Hofstra first baseman Rob Weissheier scored on a error, allowing the Pride to avert the shutout.

Freshman right-hander Todd Peterson, who entered in relief of Hess, was also impressive, pitching two consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh frames.

In all, six LSU pitchers combined to allow just four hits and one run.

