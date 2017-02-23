Cowgirls drop road contest at Houston Baptist, 72-68

Houston Baptist women’s basketball team scored the games final five points here Wednesday night to defeat McNeese 72-68 in a game that consisted of eight lead changes and 14 ties.



McNeese (12-14, 7-8) held a slim two-point lead 39-37 at the half. The Cowgirls held its largest lead of the game of six points midway through the second quarter. Houston Baptist (6-19, 4-11 SLC) held its largest lead of six points with 7:16 left in the game.



With the Cowgirls trailing HBU by six points with seven minutes to play, senior Amber Donnes brought McNeese to within three points with a three-pointer. Two free throws by Mercedes Rogers cut the lead to one point (63-62). Following a layup by HBU that extended the lead back to three points, Donnes came through again and drained her fifth trey to tie the game at 68 all with 3:49 left to play. That would be the last time McNeese would score as the Huskies would go on to score the last five points of the game to seal the win.



McNeese had two chances to tie the game with two misses and two offensive rebounds by Dede Sheppard came up empty with 14 seconds to play. Following a Cowgirl turnover with eight seconds, the Cowgirls fouled in an attempt to get the ball back but HBU’s Lisa’ Zderadicka made both to seal the win for HBU.



Donnes led all players with a game high 17 points on 6 of 14 from the field and 5 of 10 from three-point range. Sheppard scored 13 points and Rogers added 10 points. Frederica Haywood picked up 10 rebounds, making that 10 of the last 12 games she grabs double figure rebounds.



HBU had five players score in double figures with Amanda Johnson leading the Huskies with 16 points. Lauren Calver added 14, Zderadicka ended the game with 13, Heidi Byrd had 11 and Taylor Kollmorgen chipped in with 10 points.



McNeese will travel to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Saturday for an 11:30 a.m. game.

