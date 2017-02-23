St. Louis comes from behind to down Episcopal for Division III soccer championship

St. Louis defeated Episcopal, 2-1 in the Division III LHSAA soccer championship Wednesday night in New Orleans. The Saints won their 13th title in school history, and the seventh in the past eight years.
Senior Zac Eisner carried the Saints, scoring a pair of goals while winning the game's MVP award. His penalty kick in the 53rd minute broke the 1-1 tie that sent the Saints out with a third consecutive state championship.
Episcopal was up early, 1-0 thanks to a goal from Trevor Bisson. Saints answered quickly with a goal of their own, Eisner nailed the header in to tie the game at one heading into the half.
St. Louis finished 2017 season, 19-4-5 and on a 14-game winning streak.
SCORING SUMMARY
First Half
EPISCOPAL: Goal by Trevor Bisson - 23' (1-0)
ST.LOUIS: Goal by Zac Eisner - 31' (1-1)
Second Half
ST.LOUIS: Penalty Kick by Zac Eisner - 53' (2-1)
