Is our warm winter bringing out the mosquitoes?

Winter is typically the time of year where we catch a break from mosquitoes, but this year, the opposite seems to be true.

It was a beautiful on Wednesday - lots of sunshine and warmth - which is pretty odd, considering its only February.

“It’s weird," said resident,Collin Thomas."The latest weather changes - you have tornadoes popping up all over the place in Louisiana. You got azaleas blooming in February, it doesn’t make any sense.”

But local residents haven’t just noticed the weather, but also the mosquitoes.

“The mosquitoes are out so early,” said Thomas.

“They’ve been all over my house, outside and inside,” said resident, Courtney Duplechin.

“I saw some the other day, I thought they were going to carry my truck off and steal it from me,” said resident, David Crockett.

And it’s something Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control has noticed as well.

“When you get calls in January and February, it’s kind of hint things are coming and cranking up early,” said Scott Willis, director of Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control.

Mosquitoes hide out when temperatures are less than 50 degrees, but over the last two months, Lake Charles' average temperatures have been close to 60 degrees.

“With the warm days like today, it warms up in the evening and at sunset; you can get some good mosquito activity in the winter,” said Willis.

With our warm and wet winter, Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control has already been preparing its planes and trucks for the early season.

“We just got done doing annuals on the aircraft, where they’re getting spray systems ready now, and they’re ready to go; and trucks are ready to go and they’re rolling right now,” said Willis.

Glyn Bogard, chief pilot, is also working to prep for the season and said he's seeing a high amount of mosquitoes in the evening.

“About 30 minutes after sunset is when they typically come out, the various species of mosquitoes that we have in this area,” said Bogard.

But some locals said the best way to fight mosquitoes is to tolerate them.

"(That's) the best way to do it, don’t worry about it and tolerate it," said Crockett.

Willis said that he doesn't see this early season of mosquitoes, creating budget problems in the future. He also said they sent trucks out earlier Wednesday evening to begin spraying parts of Calcasieu Parish.

