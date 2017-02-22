Is our warm winter bringing out the mosquitoes?

On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.
In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway. The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. The reading program runs from now until July 7.More >>
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
A time capsule buried 50 years ago was unearthed at historic Lake Charles City Hall on Friday night. The opening of the 1967 time capsule is part of Downtown at Sundown. The time capsule includes the following items: Centennial edition of the Lake Charles American Press, McNeese State College Log roster of the Newcomer's Club, Centennial Program book, Centennial Parade picture story, Centennial coins and souvenirs Prayer...More >>
A massive new $200 million housing project planned in Calcasieu Parish was announced Thursday night. The Sugarcane Townes will be located near Iowa, and the development will bring in 600 new homes.
Sharel Hebert, a realtor at Century 21 in Lake Charles, said the planned housing development is a much-needed addition to the housing market in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
