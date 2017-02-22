Iowa police continue search for missing teen, multiple sightings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa police continue search for missing teen, multiple sightings reported

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Gavin Blake Beazer (Source: Iowa Police Department) Gavin Blake Beazer (Source: Iowa Police Department)
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

Officials with the Iowa Police Department say they are continuing to search for 16-year-old Gavin B. Beazer.

Beazer ran away from home on Friday, according to a news release from the Iowa Police Department.

"There have been multiple reported sightings of Beazer in the LeBleu Settlement area over the past couple of days, but law enforcement has been unable to locate him," Sgt. E. Johnson Sr. said in a news release Wednesday.

Beazer is described as 6-foot tall, 165 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and purple mesh basketball shorts. 

The Iowa Police Department has requested the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Johnson asked the public to help locate Beazer.  He asked anyone with information to contact CPSO at 491-3605.

Johnson issued a reminder that anyone withholding information pertaining to the investigation involving Beazer could possibly face criminal charges.  

