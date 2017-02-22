CPSO: Homeowner shoots alleged intruder

A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a homeowner as he allegedly was attempting to enter her home.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called 911 to tell authorities she had just shot an intruder, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Deputies found the suspect, Derrick Wayne Brown, 31, at the Gauthier Campus of Lake Charles Memorial with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He's since been transported to another hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Mancuso says Brown is being charged with illegal possession of stolen things and attempted burglary among other charges.

The woman who shot Brown is not being charged at this time, and Mancuso does not believe she will face any charges.

