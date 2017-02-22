NEW DETAILS: Man barricades self in mobile home while theft warrant being served

(Source: Alexis Pearce/KPLC viewer)
(Alexis Pearce/KPLC viewer) LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said there is a standoff going on with a male resident at Fairview Mobile Estates South on Tom Hebert Road.
The man has barricaded himself alone in a mobile home. There are several sheriff's office units at the park.
The incident began around 4:30 p.m. Initial intelligence was that the man had a shotgun in the home.
A chemical agent was released into the home around 6:30 p.m. in an effort to bring the man out.
KPLC crews on the scene say negotiators continue to speak with the subject on a loud speaker. Several flash bangs have also been deployed.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.