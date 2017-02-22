Lacassine High School's expansion brings out some unwanted visitors

Parents of Lacassine High School students said the school's got a rodent problem. Several parents contacted KPLC on Wednesday about the issue.

Jeff Davis Schools Superintendent Kirk Credeur said sometimes schools do get unwanted visitors because of the location of the school and currently, the school is expanding; construction of new classrooms is underway.

"The school has been experiencing what I like to call positive growth," said Credeur. "We are moving and shaking the Earth out there right now to try to improve the school."

The construction began this year and is expected to be completed in several phases.

"What they (parents) have to understand is, we are in a small, rural school; we are out in the country," Credeur said.

He said due to all the ongoing construction, those pesky critters can become a nuisance, but there are procedures in place to take care of the problem.

"The first line of defense is making sure they (the students) have a clean environment," Credeur started. "Second line of defense (because it's not using any poison or things like that it) would be a sticky trap or a slap trap and finally, you can use some other type of substance that can eliminate the rodent problem or insect problem and you also have to make sure that it is inaccessible to students."

Credeur said it's all about the students' safety, so making sure to use the appropriate plan to tackle the issue is important.

"Do insects and unwanted visitors exist? They absolutely do but we are going to do our best to make sure they don't intrude into the school; they are not welcomed," Credeur said.

He said they will continue working to resolve the current - and any future - issue.

The majority of the construction project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the next school year.

