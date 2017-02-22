City officials, businesses gearing up for Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is Tuesday, Feb. 28 and the day is chock full of events. But, events start as early as Friday.

The following is an overview of activities planned for the day:

Sister City Street Party, Luna Bar and Grill (live music – 10 a.m.- after Krewe of Krewes Parade)

Second Line Stroll Walking Parade – 1 p.m.

Jeeps on Parade – 2 p.m.

Motor Gras – 3 p.m.

Krewe of Krewes Parade – 5 p.m.

The Second Line Stroll and Jeeps on Parade will begin at Mill Street. Both parades will begin at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive, cross over Lakeshore Drive onto West Mill Street, turn right onto Ryan Street and continue south on Ryan to Sale Road where the parade will end. Bord du Lac Drive will be closed to traffic during the parades.

Street parking will be prohibited. Signs will be posted identifying these “no parking” areas. Street parking will not be allowed on Ryan Street, between Mill and Kirby, from 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, through Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the conclusion of the Krewe of Krewes Parade. The on-street parking areas will be barricaded.

Approximately one hour before the Second Line Stroll Walking Parade at 1 p.m., Ryan Street, between Mill and Sallier streets, will be closed and will remain closed to vehicle traffic until after the Krewe of Krewes parade is over.

Public works crews will place traffic barricades along the parade route Tuesday morning beginning at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Traffic along Ryan Street south of Sallier Street will be restricted to one lane each way in certain areas up to about one hour before the parades, until around 2:30 p.m. when the road will be closed until after the Krewe of Krewes Parade.

Businesses will remain open and access to their locations will be available throughout the day and up to approximately 30 minutes before a parade.

Drivers should expect long lines of slow moving traffic and heavy pedestrian traffic along Ryan Street. Local law enforcement agencies will be on hand to control traffic and crowd issues and to assist parade-goers.

Street vendors must have the proper occupational permits to serve the public, which must be obtained from the Occupational Licenses Office. Vendors will not be allowed along the parade route from the Civic Center to Clarence. Law enforcement agencies will check for appropriate permits. Vendors must relocate off the parade route once the parade begins.

Cardboard trash cans and portable toilets will also be placed along the parade route.

Immediately following the Krewe of Krewes Parade, Ryan Street, between Mill Street and Sale Road.will be temporarily closed to all traffic so that City Public Works crews can remove barricades, pick up litter and sweep the streets. Law enforcement officers will divert traffic from this section of Ryan Street, which is expected to remain closed for approximately two hours after the parade.

