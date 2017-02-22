Trial begins for man accused of forcing woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint

The trial of a man accused of forcing woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint is under way.

Javonta Harrison, 20, was indicted in 2014 on the charges of aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm. Harrison will get the mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on the aggravated rape charge.

According to testimony, it was an extremely brutal rape and robbery. The victim took the stand during this first day of testimony.

Harrison is accused of robbing and raping the Lake Charles woman at gunpoint on Aug. 15, 2014 after he allegedly broke into her home by pushing out an air conditioner. It happened on St. Mary Drive in Lake Charles.

While on the witness stand, crying at times, the victim told graphic details of the horrific attack.

She also told how the crime has traumatized her, making her afraid to be alone.

In the prosecutor's words "he broke her spirit, stole her dignity and even her debit card."

The jury also heard from her family members who said she's much more fearful - "a completely different person," said her brother.

A physician specializing in psychiatry who examined Harrison testified. He said Harrison has a personality disorder, but nothing that would prevent him from knowing right from wrong when the crime occurred.

The victim testified she never saw Harrison before the night he was in her bedroom and attacked her. He's charged with aggravated rape which brings life in prison if he's convicted.

For more details from Wednesday's testimony, read the link to the twitter feed below. The trial resumes Thursday morning and is expected to wrap up tomorrow.

