NEW DETAILS: Two inmates injured in stabbing at Allen Correction - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Breaking

NEW DETAILS: Two inmates injured in stabbing at Allen Correctional Center

(Source: Department of Corrections) (Source: Department of Corrections)
Andre Steptore Andre Steptore
Santiago Rubio Santiago Rubio
Cory Sylvester Cory Sylvester
KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

Two inmates of Allen Correctional Center in Kinder were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Andre Steptore, 34, was stabbed in the scalp and facial area and Santiago Rubio, 26, was stabbed in the neck, said Ken Pastorick, communications director for the Department of Corrections.

The fight began around 10:11 a.m. in a TV room, where another inmate, Corey Sylvester, 33, stabbed Steptore with a shank. The men separated for a moment, then met again in the rear of the housing unit, where they exchanged words. Rubio became involved and was stabbed in the neck by Steptore, also with a shank.

Rubio was airlifted to a hospital in Alexandria, where his neck wound was treated. He has been returned to the prison.

Steptore was brought to a local hospital, where he is being treated.

Weapons seized in the incident consisted of homemade knives referred to in law enforcement circles as “shanks.” All three 3 suspects were charged Friday with 2nd Degree Battery and were arraigned in 33rd Judicial Court and returned to Allen Correctional.

Criminal histories

Steptore

  • Serving 12 years under a habitual offender bill.
  • Convicted in May 2011 of possession of heroin with intent to distribute and attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
  • Convicted in January 2016 for bringing contraband into prison. Sentenced to one year.

Santiago

  • Serving eight years.
  • Convicted in September 2016 of illegal possession of a firearm.

Sylvester

Serving 17 years under a habitual offender bill.

  • Convicted in 2004 of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Released in 2009 for good behavior.
  • Parole revoked in 2011.
  • Convicted in 2011 of aggravated battery, attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute.

Copyright 2017 KPLC.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles time capsule opened Friday night

    Lake Charles time capsule opened Friday night

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:45:50 GMT
    (Source: Visit Lake Charles)(Source: Visit Lake Charles)

    A time capsule buried 50 years ago was unearthed at historic Lake Charles City Hall on Friday night. The opening of the 1967 time capsule is part of Downtown at Sundown. The time capsule includes the following items: Centennial edition of the Lake Charles American Press, McNeese State College Log roster of the Newcomer's Club, Centennial Program book, Centennial Parade picture story, Centennial coins and souvenirs Prayer...

    More >>

    A time capsule buried 50 years ago was unearthed at historic Lake Charles City Hall on Friday night. The opening of the 1967 time capsule is part of Downtown at Sundown. The time capsule includes the following items: Centennial edition of the Lake Charles American Press, McNeese State College Log roster of the Newcomer's Club, Centennial Program book, Centennial Parade picture story, Centennial coins and souvenirs Prayer...

    More >>

  • State of housing market in Lake Area

    State of housing market in Lake Area

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:42:28 GMT

    A massive new $200 million housing project planned in Calcasieu Parish was announced Thursday night. The Sugarcane Townes will be located near Iowa, and the development will bring in 600 new homes.

    Sharel Hebert, a realtor at Century 21 in Lake Charles, said the planned housing development is a much-needed addition to the housing market in Calcasieu Parish.

    More >>

    A massive new $200 million housing project planned in Calcasieu Parish was announced Thursday night. The Sugarcane Townes will be located near Iowa, and the development will bring in 600 new homes.

    Sharel Hebert, a realtor at Century 21 in Lake Charles, said the planned housing development is a much-needed addition to the housing market in Calcasieu Parish.

    More >>

  • Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:10:16 GMT
    Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

    More >>

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly