NEW DETAILS: Two inmates injured in stabbing at Allen Correctional Center

Two inmates of Allen Correctional Center in Kinder were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Andre Steptore, 34, was stabbed in the scalp and facial area and Santiago Rubio, 26, was stabbed in the neck, said Ken Pastorick, communications director for the Department of Corrections.

The fight began around 10:11 a.m. in a TV room, where another inmate, Corey Sylvester, 33, stabbed Steptore with a shank. The men separated for a moment, then met again in the rear of the housing unit, where they exchanged words. Rubio became involved and was stabbed in the neck by Steptore, also with a shank.

Rubio was airlifted to a hospital in Alexandria, where his neck wound was treated. He has been returned to the prison.

Steptore was brought to a local hospital, where he is being treated.

Weapons seized in the incident consisted of homemade knives referred to in law enforcement circles as “shanks.” All three 3 suspects were charged Friday with 2nd Degree Battery and were arraigned in 33rd Judicial Court and returned to Allen Correctional.

Criminal histories

Steptore

Serving 12 years under a habitual offender bill.

Convicted in May 2011 of possession of heroin with intent to distribute and attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Convicted in January 2016 for bringing contraband into prison. Sentenced to one year.

Santiago

Serving eight years.

Convicted in September 2016 of illegal possession of a firearm.

Sylvester

Serving 17 years under a habitual offender bill.

Convicted in 2004 of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Released in 2009 for good behavior.

Parole revoked in 2011.

Convicted in 2011 of aggravated battery, attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute.

