Boil advisory lifted for Kinder residents

By KPLC Digital Staff
ALLEN PARISH, LA

The boil advisory for some residents in Kinder has been lifted. 

Customers on U.S. 190 west at Cappel Road were under a boil advisory on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to a line repair, according to officials with Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2. The boil advisory has now been lifted.

For more information, call 337-738-5621.

