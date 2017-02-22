Boil advisory lifted for Kinder residents

The boil advisory for some residents in Kinder has been lifted.

Customers on U.S. 190 west at Cappel Road were under a boil advisory on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to a line repair, according to officials with Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2. The boil advisory has now been lifted.

For more information, call 337-738-5621.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.