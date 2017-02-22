'BodyPump' class is a great workout for all fitness types - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'BodyPump' class is a great workout for all fitness types

BodyPump (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC) BodyPump (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

It’s been called one of the fastest ways to get in shape, as it challenges every major muscle group in your body.

"BodyPump" is a resistance-based or weight-training group fitness program that uses barbells to strengthen and tone your entire body.

Anne Corbello began doing BodyPump 15 years ago. After retiring from her job, she now spends a lot of her time at Gigi's Downtown.

“It’s kept me healthy and happy, and just after I finish a class, I feel like I can do anything," she said.

“When you lift the lighter weight, we’re working on fatiguing the muscles rather than doing shorter reps so we get that muscle fatigue by doing more repetitions of the movement it kind of builds a protein synthesis in the muscle and gives you more strength and tone in your muscle," said fitness instructor Sarah Harmon.

With BodyPump, you can change the weight you use during the class, so it's great for any whatever fitness level.

“This is fantastic resistance training for anyone of any age at any resistance level, it can accommodate anyone from a beginning to an athlete," Harmon said.

For Corbello, this class helps strengthen her muscles without breaking them down.

“We do high repetition of movement with lighter weight, so the focus is strengthening and toning muscle rather than bulking up,” Harmon said.

