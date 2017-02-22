TEEN REPORT: Teen depression rates are on the rise

About one in five teens will experience depression before they become adults, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Raegan Jordan seems like a typical high school senior, but she has suffered from depression for a long as she can remember.

"I just had these bad thoughts about myself and how I would get bullied in school a lot. I had um, a bad home like really like my parents got divorced at a young age for me," Jordan said.

This depression eventually led to Jordan cutting herself on her legs, back and feet.

"You feel so bad and you feel like you deserve pain so, you'll inflict it on yourself," she said.

Jordan isn't the only one experiencing the overwhelming pain of depression.

The rate of depression, self-harm and suicide have risen nationwide. In 2014, the suicide rate in teens surpassed the fatal crash rate.

In an independent Teen Report survey of more than 160 high school students from Southwest Louisiana, 37 percent of these students said they have experienced depression; 17 percent admitted they have harmed themselves and 23 percent have even contemplated suicide.

Professional counselor Jimmy Trahan shares his theory on why these numbers have risen.

"With the advent of social media, the internet, the web, everyone is both more and less connected if you will. So if someone is bullied, if someone does have trouble or whatever else, the internet provides no liberty from that, so they take that home with them. Disconnected families, working or unmarried parents - All kinds of things can play into this so there's not one answer," he said.

Jordan eventually found help through her friends.

"I thank God every day for that because they got me the help that I needed and after I got home from the hospital it just - I had motivation," she said.

Though Jordan still fights depression, she faces it with strength, therapy and a new attitude.

"I wake up, look in the mirror. I'll give myself compliments. It doesn't matter if I'm beautiful or if I can do this - today is my day and I will rule this day," she said.

It's important for teenagers who may be suffering from depression, or have a friend suffering from depression, to tell a trusted adult so they can get help. That can be a family member or friend, a teacher, or a school counselor.

