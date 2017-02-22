Free child safety seat check set for Saturday in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Free child safety seat check set for Saturday in Lake Charles

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana State Police Troop D will be conducting a child passenger safety seat check in Lake Charles.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Southwest Beverage, 3860 Broad Street.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to check the installation of your child's seat and will answer any questions you may have at no charge.

"It is estimated at least 3 out of 4 child restraint systems are being misused. This free child passenger safety check event is a great opportunity for caregivers to ensure their child is in an age and weight appropriate child restraint and to have that child restraint checked and/or installed free of charge," said Sgt. James Anderson in a news release.

During the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).  

