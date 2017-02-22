Free child safety seat check set for Saturday in Lake Charles

Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
Looking for a family fun activity for the kids this summer? Here is a list of camps, festivals and events happening across Southwest Louisiana this summer.More >>
A time capsule buried 50 years ago will be unearthed at historic Lake Charles City Hall tonight. KPLC will livestream the event when it begins at 5:30 p.m. The opening of the 1967 time capsule will be part of Downtown at Sundown. The time capsule includes the following items: Centennial edition of the Lake Charles American Press McNeese State College Log roster of the Newcomer's Club Centennial Program book Centennial Parade picture story Centennial coins and souvenirs Prayer...More >>
The parents of 7-year-old Gage Meche have filed suit against Michael Dugas. Dugas allegedly gave a gun to his 17-year-old son, who then allegedly left it where a first-grade sibling was able to get it and take it to school. Gage was accidentally shot when the gun fell out of Dugas' son's backpack and another student picked it up. Richard said Gage has endured four surgeries in 10 days. The child has suffered tremendously, which has been heartbreaking for his parents, Richard ...More >>
Thanks to the expansion of the federally funded program, Community Eligibility Child Nutrition Provision (CEP), in Jeff Davis Parish, fewer students will have to go hungry this fall. "The entire population at those schools will eat free," said Jeff Davis Parish Superintendent Kirk Credeur. The program allows schools considered low-income populations to provide free meals at no cost to students' families and without collecting applications. "It would eliminate a...More >>
