CPPJ Special 'Movies Under the Stars': 101 Dalmations

Come and celebrate tobacco-free Calcasieu Parks at a special 'Movies Under The Stars' event in Lake Charles.

Watch as two determined Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, save 99 pups from one of the greatest movie villains of all time, Cruella De Vil, in the Disney classic '101 Dalmatians.'

The free movie screening will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road.

Attendees are invited to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and snacks, although concessions will be available for purchase on-site. Free popcorn will be provided by the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living.

The public is also invited to pet and take photos with Calcasieu’s sweetest puppies from the Animal Services and Adoption Center at 4 p.m.

The Event may be canceled in the case of inclement weather.

For more information, call 337-721- 3500 or visit http://www.cppj.net/services/parks-and-recreation/movies-under-the-stars

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.