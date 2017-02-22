Legal Corner: My husband will be deported after completing his prison sentence. Do I qualify for a divorce, and does he have any rights to see my children?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: My husband has been incarcerated since December 2009. He will be deported after completing his sentence. Do I qualify for a divorce, and does he have any rights to see my children?

You definitely have grounds for divorce. Civil Code Article 103:

Except in the case of a covenant marriage, a divorce shall be granted on the petition of a spouse upon proof that:

(1) The spouses have been living separate and apart continuously for the requisite period of time, in accordance with Article 103.1, or more on the date the petition is filed.

(2) The other spouse has committed adultery.

(3) The other spouse has committed a felony and has been sentenced to death or imprisonment at hard labor.

(4) During the marriage, the other spouse physically or sexually abused the spouse seeking divorce or a child of one of the spouses, regardless of whether the other spouse was prosecuted for the act of abuse.

(5) After a contradictory hearing or consent decree, a protective order or an injunction was issued during the marriage, in accordance with law, against the other spouse to protect the spouse seeking the divorce or a child of one of the spouses from abuse.

As far as rights to see the children (assuming they are biologically his), custody orders are often issued incidental to a divorce proceeding. Civil Code Article 105:

In a proceeding for divorce or thereafter, either spouse may request a determination of custody, visitation, or support of a minor child; support for a spouse; injunctive relief; use and occupancy of the family home or use of community movables or immovables; or use of personal property.

If your concern is whether you have to bring the children to the jail, or have them transported to your husband’s native country in order to fulfill your visitation obligations, you can be assured the courts are going to issue decrees “in the best interests of the children.” Your husband will have no easy burden to prove that it is in the children’s best interest to visit him in jail or in another country.

Question: If someone takes out a loan on the VIN of a vehicle and then sells that vehicle and defaults on the loan, can the loan company repo the vehicle from the person who purchased it?

Yes. When there is a mortgage on property, (movable or immovable) whoever is in possession of the property does not change the status of the mortgage.

Civil Code Article 3278:

Mortgage is a nonpossessory right created over property to secure the performance of an obligation.

So, no matter how many times ownership of the vehicle has changed, the right to recover the cost of the loan amount from the value of the vehicle remains first with the mortgage holder.

If the loan is defaulted on, one of the remedies allowed by the mortgage holder is to seize and sell the property.

Civil Code Article 3279:

Mortgage gives the mortgagee, upon failure of the obligor to perform the obligation that the mortgage secures, the right to cause the property to be seized and sold in the manner provided by law and to have the proceeds applied toward the satisfaction of the obligation in preference to claims of others.

Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC TV.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.