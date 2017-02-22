WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: BodyPump

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

We are in the final day of the special legislative session, where efforts are still underway to close a $304 million budget shortfall. This morning, see how close lawmakers are to a compromise and where the cuts could be felt the most.

A police chase in Sulphur doesn't end as well as the suspect might have hoped.

Col. Mike Edmonson responds to that highly questionable trip his troopers took to a conference where he was honored.

Paying for college is never easy, and some students are turning to the internet for assistance.

A new study by Bankrate.com finds Americans are losing ground in the battle between debt and savings.

Plus, we're trying out a traditional weight lifting work out this morning with a twist. It's called BodyPump.

And the City of Lake Charles will hold a public meeting for business owners along the Mardi Gras parade routes.

In weather, temperatures will range from the 50s in the mornings to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

