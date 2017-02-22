McNeese shatters record books in 32-4 win over ULM

The McNeese Baseball team posted a night for the record books against ULM on Tuesday night as the Cowboys broke five team school records and one individual mark in a 32-4 win over the Warhawks.



The 32 runs scored on 29 hits are both single game records while a 15-run fifth inning that added to the blowout win, also set a record. Individually, Ricky Ramirez set a new school record by scoring six runs in the game. That tied as the most scored by a player in a single game in the NCAA this season and is tied for most in a game by a Southland Conference player.



Ramirez is the first Cowboy since Deron Hofstetter in 1994 to score five or more runs in game.



McNeese, who improves to 4-0 on the season and now heads to Arizona for a four-game series against last year's College World Series runner-up, opened up a 12-2 lead on the Warhawks (1-3) by the end of the third inning.



"I was proud of how our guys played tonight," said head coach Justin Hill. "They played hard until the last pitch. As far as the records go, I'm not even sure what they are. I am just happy with how our guys played tonight. They handled themselves very well."



The Pokes blew open the score in the fifth by scoring a school record 15 runs during the frame. The inning was highlighted by senior Matt Gallier's grand-slam, the first by a Poke since 2014, as the senior third baseman drove in five total runs including an at-bat from earlier. In total, The Cowboys scored 15 runs off of 12 hits and an error.



McNeese added two more runs in the seventh and one in the final inning. All three runs were driven in by Jake Cochran.



There were a total of 10 McNeese players who recorded multiple-hit games, led by Ramirez and junior Joe Provenzano, who each hit four times. Seven Cowboys turned in multiple-RBI efforts including Gallier's five runs driven in on the night. Gallier also drew a team-high three walks in the game.



Zach Rider (1-0) picked up the win after tossing 3.0 innings while giving up only two runs off of four hits while having struck out four. The McNeese bullpen used five relievers the next six frames and allowed no earned runs despite giving up three hits and combined for nine strikeouts.



Three players also came off the bench and went 5-for-9 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Brett Whelton led the way with three hits and three runs scored.



"It was good to get some other guys' feet wet in game action," said Hill. "We will certainly need everyone to get where we want to go."

Other records broken in the game included team game records of hits (29), RBIs (28) and total bases (40). The Cowboys' 32 runs are now tied for the most scored by an NCAA Division I team this season.



Individual Game Records:

Runs Scored In A Game: 6, Ricky Ramirez

Ramirez is first Cowboy to score five or more runs in a game since Deron Hofstetter scored five in 1994

Six runs are tied for most by individual in game in NCAA this season

Six runs ties Southland record for most in a game



Team Game Records:

Runs Scored (Inning): 15

Runs Scored (Game): 32

Hits: 29

RBI: 28

Total Bases: 40

32 Runs tied for most scored in NCAA this season

