Westlake finances improve from 2014

When Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey took office two years ago, the job came with a huge task - making sure Westlake didn't go bankrupt.

"The first three or four months, I didn't think we were going to make it," said Hardey. "I figured by March, we were bankrupt."

Hardey wasn't expecting the city to be over half a million dollars in debt.

"We only had about 600,000 thousand in the general fund," said Hardey. "We had about a million...in savings and we had a debt of one point six due in the following year."

So Hardey spent the last two years working to get the city back to where it needed to be - starting with raising utility rates.

"Rates had not been changed in Westlake in 10 years," said Hardey.

He also cut jobs.

"We never laid off anybody," said Hardey. "We just through either retiring or quitting - just didn't fill the positions."

And with so many plants generating lots of money nearby, you'd think Westlake would get a cut, but they don't.

"We do not get a penny off any industry except what they grant us in a grant," said Hardey.

The majority of Westlake's money actually comes from sales tax. Two sales tax renewals are currently on the March ballot.

"Twenty-five percent of our operating money that pays salaries, insurances for employees, comes out of that," said Hardey.

And it's something he said the city desperately needs.

"Without it, we'll be back to where we were," said Hardey. "We can't operate without it."

But whether the tax renewals pass or not, for Westlake is on solid ground financially.

"I want to make sure that the next mayor and council comes into city hall and (doesn't) inherit what I inherited because it's not fair." said Hardey.

He said the city is working to hopefully build a compressed natural gas station that could also help generate much-needed money for the city.

