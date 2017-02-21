Suspect tries to swim away from authorities

An interesting discovery was made by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team Thursday morning.
The dive team suited up and dove into the Calcasieu River to find a Chevrolet Trailblazer they discovered while doing a routine sonar sweep.More >>
Touted as one of the biggest developments in Calcasieu Parish, Sugarcane Townes subdivision is being built near Iowa. Mausan Developments, LLC announced the plans for it's second Louisiana endeavor Thursday night.More >>
When severe weather strikes Southwest Louisiana, failing to prepare isn't an option. One app is making sure you are ready for the worst. Nextdoor - an app growing exponentially around the country and well into the Lake Charles area - serves as a medium for neighbors to discuss anything from local crime reports to asking for advice on handymen.More >>
Moss Bluff Elementary School shooting victim Gage Meche was checked into the hospital for more surgery on Thursday, a family spokesman said. KPLC is told Gage underwent surgery for intestinal complications at a Lafayette hospital. The surgery was successful, and Gage is now recovering, his family announced Thursday evening on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery. On May 15th, the seven year old was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School...More >>
With colleges and universities constantly bracing for more cuts, it seems like a less than ideal time to become head of a university. But McNeese President-elect Daryl Burckel says he sees a future filled with opportunity. Burckel spoke to a local civic club, where he discussed increasingly decreased funding. Burckel says over the last seven years or so state funding has gone from $28 million to roughly $16 million. He says the University ...More >>
