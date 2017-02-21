Suspect tries to swim away from authorities

This crime drama began Tuesday morning when a suspicious vehicle was reported at a gas station on La. 27 and Burton Shipyard Road.

State troopers said the car was abandoned with the keys left in it. Minutes later, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office got a call about a suspicious man in a nearby neighborhood.

Then, law enforcement found a man matching his description - wrapped in a blanket without shoes. He saw them and he took off running.

"A deputy went on one side; I went around the other; we kinda trapped him in enough where he took the route of jumping in the bayou and swimming across to that little marsh area behind us," said Trooper Keith Bertrand, who was called in by the sheriff's office to assist with the suspicious vehicle. But he soon found himself in the middle of the chase.

Bertrand said the winded suspect, David Eddleman, 36, of Singer, yelled from across the bayou he was running because he has an outstanding warrant. They tried to get him back over, but he said he was too tired.

That's where nearby resident Chance Ferguson stepped in.

"I saw a sheriff's deputy and a man across the bayou, so I went and lowered my boat in the water and came across and told them, 'if you need help, I don't mind helping.' A state trooper jumped in and we continued to chase him," said Ferguson.

"We made laps around the marsh area trying to find him while he hid around, and then after 30 minutes, he was seen swimming on the south side of this," said Bertrand.

Then, the tables began to turn.

"He appeared he needed more of help than trying to flee at that time," said Bertrand. "He was having problems swimming and staying afloat and was asking us to help. We had a life preserver on the boat and we were able to throw that to him and get him into the boat safely."

"I know what it's like in that bayou, that current has a strong tide and it's recently been rolling out with the weather. It's more of a concern to get the person out of there," said Ferguson.

Bertrand was able to detain the suspect until they got to shore where deputies made the arrest.

"We thought we would just find this guy and chase him around the neighborhood, like usual, but nothing is usual in law enforcement," said Bertrand.

Eddelman was arrested on outstanding drug-related warrants and charged with two counts of resisting an officer by flight because of the incident.

