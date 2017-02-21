Homeless man finds kindness, compassion at sandwich shop

The perils of living life on the streets are many and varied - from braving bad weather to not having a decent meal. But one local homeless man found kindness and compassion at a sandwich shop.

Phillip Chargois, 50, spends a lot of time at Sonic on Ryan Street, where employees and some customers have grown to care about him.

He likes to talk about his favorite TV shows.

"I Love Lucy, Murder she Wrote, Columbo, Hawaii Five-O," he said.

Chargois knows many places will call the law if he stops there to rest.

"I don't get arrested. I keep to myself. I learn from my mistakes," he said.

But at Sonic, they know him as one who won't cause trouble.

"He's a really nice guy. He don't bother anybody; he don't ask for any food or anything; he just minds his own business," said Crystal Garcia, car hop.

Employees like Garcia have known him since around last Thanksgiving and can see his life is difficult.

"It's very hard; I can see that, like struggling through the cold weather and never knowing when your next meal's going to be. Having to ration when people give you money," said Garcia.

Chargois first came to Sonic for food and drink like most people, but what he found is kindness and compassion.

"You never know exactly what someone else is going through and what exactly their circumstances," said Garcia. "I'm always good for helping someone and I feel like other people should be too."

Even the customers sometimes try to help.

"They'll ask him, they'll be like, 'hey did he eat yet?' And I'll be like, 'No he hasn't eaten.' They'll offer him money. I've had people give him $25 gift cards," Garcia said.

Garcia said if Chargois could get work it would probably help him.

"He's put in several applications at several places and he hasn't gotten hired. But he's looking for jobs. I feel like someone should at least give him a job," she said.

And while his disposition is usually pretty pleasant, Chargois admitted he does get upset him if someone makes fun of him.

When asked if he had a mental illness Chargois responded, "Nah, nah - a long time ago. Not no more. Mental health medicine - I don't need no more."

Chargois said he doesn't sleep much. He finds it is best to keep moving.

"I'm alright; I'm alright, I'm alright," he said.

Yet Chargois welcomes those times when he can put down his bag and sit a while - almost as if he's found a home.

Sonic's management hopes Chargois' story will help make people more aware of the plight of the homeless.

