Thirty-day ban for La. commercial crabbers in effect

Gumbo crabs on display at Steamboat Bill's on Board Street in Lake Charles. Source: (Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

For almost 30 years, JT's Seafood has been selling an array of seafood.

"We sell everything," said Brad Soileau, JT's Seafood owner. "We sell fish, tuna, red snapper, crab, crab meat."

But for the first time ever, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has placed a ban on blue crabs due to over-harvesting.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the 30-day ban took effect, causing all commercial crabbers to take their traps out of state waters.

"I better buy some crabs right now," said Troy Hayes, a customer who stopped by Steamboat Bill's on Broad Street in Lake Charles.

A sign outside the Steamboat Bill's building reads "Spicy Boiled Crab" but inside, manager Jason Felice said they no longer have live crabs to boil but they prepared ahead of time of the ban and bought as many as they could.

"It's definitely going to affect it; it's going to slow it down a good little bit," said Felice. "Luckily, we are in crawfish season right now so we have something to go off right now but people are definitely going to miss the crabs."

Felice said he received a letter about three weeks ago from LDWF about the upcoming ban.

"Lent (season) is our busiest time of the year," Felice said. "We had heard that they were thinking about doing that, so we started buying more crabs; that way we could clean them, get them all prepped up, put them in the freezer - that way people can still continue to buy gumbo crabs."

Felice sold out of live crabs on Sunday.

Don't expect to see any live #crabs for sale until late March due to @LDWF statewide commercial #bluecrab ban. pic.twitter.com/UhVAUQkKYj — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKPLC) February 22, 2017

Normally, Felice said they buy anywhere from 200 to 400 pounds of blue crabs every day, but now, they will have to work with what they have.

"We are going to try to last as long as we can with it," he said. "We will still have the fried crabs, the gumbo crabs - as long as our supply lasts."

For longtime customer, James Mingo, his craving for blue crabs will have to take a back seat during the 30-day ban.

"That makes me feel real sad," said Mingo. "I don't know what I am going to do; basically that's what I come for - I come here for (the) crabs."

Mingo said he stops by Steamboat Bill's three to four times a week and is worried how the ban will take a toll on businesses like JT's Seafood and Steamboat Bill's during Lent season.

"We won't have any crabs and that's sad; what's worse is not having crabs during Lent season," said Mingo. "They could have picked another time besides Lent season."

Mingo said he will continue to stop by Steamboat Bill's several times a week.

"I am going to be asking Jason (Felice), 'Where the crabs?' I don't what he's going to say but, I am going to ask," Mingo said.

LDWF also implemented a ban restricting the commercial harvesting of immature female blue crabs and that ban lasts throughout the year.

"I believe what the biggest problem is the virgin crabs (a “maiden” or “V-bottom” crab) that really run this time of year," said Soileau. "If they take all the virgin crabs away, you're not going to have any crabs."

Soileau said during a big weekend, he can sell close to 1000 pounds.

He already has a sign on display at his shop letting customers know that live crabs will not be available until March 22 - when the ban ends - and commercial crabbers will be allowed to place their traps back in the water.

"Only 29 days to go; one day has passed," Soileau said. "People will buy other stuff; we had a great crawfish season."

These businesses are glad for crawfish season to help lessen the blow of the ban.

"We hope that after it's all over we will see an abundance of crab," Soileau said.

The ban is for commercial crabbing only; recreational crabbing - without traps - is still allowed.

