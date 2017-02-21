2017 LHSAA boys basketball playoffs - quarterfinal round finals

Marsh Madness will be held March 6-11 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
You can find the quarterfinal round finals from our coverage teams below.
CLASS 5A
No Coverage Teams in Play
The entire 5A bracket can be found here.
CLASS 4A
(1) Washington-Marion 72 - (8) Tioga 49
The entire 4A bracket can be found here.
CLASS 3A
(1) Peabody 103 - (9) Jennings 53
(3) Carroll 83 - (6) South Beauregard 46
The entire 3A bracket can be found here.
CLASS 2A
No Coverage Teams in Play
The entire 2A bracket can be found here.
CLASS 1A
No Coverage Teams in Play
The entire 1A bracket can be found here.
CLASS B
(2) Hathaway 63 - (23) Mt. Hermon 41
The entire B bracket can be found here.
CLASS C
(3) Atlanta 81 - (6) Elizabeth 56
(2) Simpson 64 - (7) Singer 40
The entire C bracket can be found here.
Division I
No Coverage Teams in Play
The entire Division I bracket can be found here.
Division II
(5) St. Michael 47 - (4) St. Louis Catholic 34
The entire Division II bracket can be found here.
Division III
No Coverage Teams in Play
The entire Division III bracket can be found here.
Division IV
(3) Hamilton Christian 69 - (6) Central Catholic 47
The entire Division IV bracket can be found here.
Division V
No Coverage Teams in Play
The entire Division V bracket can be found here.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.