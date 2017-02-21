2017 LHSAA boys basketball playoffs - quarterfinal round finals

Marsh Madness will be held March 6-11 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

You can find the quarterfinal round finals from our coverage teams below.

CLASS 5A

No Coverage Teams in Play

CLASS 4A

(1) Washington-Marion 72 - (8) Tioga 49

CLASS 3A

(1) Peabody 103 - (9) Jennings 53

(3) Carroll 83 - (6) South Beauregard 46

CLASS 2A

No Coverage Teams in Play

CLASS 1A

No Coverage Teams in Play

CLASS B

(2) Hathaway 63 - (23) Mt. Hermon 41

CLASS C

(3) Atlanta 81 - (6) Elizabeth 56

(2) Simpson 64 - (7) Singer 40

Division I

No Coverage Teams in Play

Division II

(5) St. Michael 47 - (4) St. Louis Catholic 34

Division III

No Coverage Teams in Play

Division IV

(3) Hamilton Christian 69 - (6) Central Catholic 47

Division V

No Coverage Teams in Play

