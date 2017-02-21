College students use crowdfunding for tuition

College students are turning to the internet for tuition assistance. Nationwide since 2014, students have raised $60 million on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe.

"I have seen a number of projects on GoFundMe that I thought were absolutely absurd," said student Mason Guillory, "If people are going to pay for that, then certainly they are going to pay for school."

After obtaining an art degree from Louisiana State University, Guillory decided to go the massage therapy school. Needing money for tuition, he decided to start an account of his own.

"On the GoFundMe, $885," Guillory said he raised.

It isn't quite the $5,400 needed to cover tuition, but it is enough to get Guillory started.

He certainly isn't alone in this unconventional endeavor. According to a study released by GoFundMe, 1,677 campaigns for tuition in Louisiana have raised $643,000.

"Not only can friends, family members, and people in your social networks donate to your campaign, there are thousands of alumni and other organizations looking to lend a helping hand," said GoFundMe officials.

"I know everybody who donated," said Guillory.

He's making a point to reach out to every person who's contributed to his tuition. While some may see it as a hand out, but Guillory is willing to work for what he's earning.

"I have some massages in order, that are pre-ordered, so to speak," said Guillory, "Also, I'm helping people with whatever they need; I did a number of projects specifically for my GoFundMe where I helped a couple of fellows do landscaping and architecture - just odd jobs."

With continued help from his family and friends online, Guillory and so many others are well on their way to achieving their dreams.

