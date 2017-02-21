Opelousas man arrested for multiple vehicle burglary charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Opelousas man arrested for multiple vehicle burglary charges

Eddie Lee McClain (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Eddie Lee McClain (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
KINDER, LA -

An Opelousas man has been arrested in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries in the Kinder area, authorities said.

Deputy Richard Wiseman with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area where several break-ins had been reported and observed a vehicle fitting the description of the one that was possibly used during the burglaries on Sunday, said Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Wiseman was approached by Eddie Lee McClain, 25, of Opelousas. When detectives arrived, it was determined that McClain had no legitimate reason to be in the area, Hebert said. 

A search of McClain's vehicle turned up several stolen items from previous vehicle burglaries. After a search of his residence, several stolen items from other vehicle burglaries in the Kinder area were discovered, Hebert said.

Eddie Lee McClain was arrested and charged with 15 counts of simple burglary, 11 counts of theft under $750,  one count of theft over $750, two counts of unauthorized use of an access card, two counts of criminal damage to property and five counts of theft of a firearm. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New 600-plus home development announced for Calcasieu Parish

    New 600-plus home development announced for Calcasieu Parish

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:25:10 GMT

    Touted as one of the biggest developments in Calcasieu Parish, Sugarcane Townes subdivision is being built near Iowa. Mausan Developments, LLC announced the plans for it's second Louisiana endeavor Thursday night.

    More >>

    Touted as one of the biggest developments in Calcasieu Parish, Sugarcane Townes subdivision is being built near Iowa. Mausan Developments, LLC announced the plans for it's second Louisiana endeavor Thursday night.

    More >>

  • FEMA and Nextdoor app join forces

    FEMA and Nextdoor app join forces

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:22:18 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    When severe weather strikes Southwest Louisiana, failing to prepare isn't an option. One app is making sure you are ready for the worst. Nextdoor - an app growing exponentially around the country and well into the Lake Charles area - serves as a medium for neighbors to discuss anything from local crime reports to asking for advice on handymen. 

    More >>

    When severe weather strikes Southwest Louisiana, failing to prepare isn't an option. One app is making sure you are ready for the worst. Nextdoor - an app growing exponentially around the country and well into the Lake Charles area - serves as a medium for neighbors to discuss anything from local crime reports to asking for advice on handymen. 

    More >>

  • Gage Meche recovering from surgery performed Thursday

    Gage Meche recovering from surgery performed Thursday

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:13:43 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Moss Bluff Elementary School shooting victim Gage Meche was checked into the hospital for more surgery on Thursday, a family spokesman said. KPLC is told Gage underwent surgery for intestinal complications at a Lafayette hospital. The surgery was successful, and Gage is now recovering, his family announced Thursday evening on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery. On May 15th, the seven year old was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School...

    More >>

    Moss Bluff Elementary School shooting victim Gage Meche was checked into the hospital for more surgery on Thursday, a family spokesman said. KPLC is told Gage underwent surgery for intestinal complications at a Lafayette hospital. The surgery was successful, and Gage is now recovering, his family announced Thursday evening on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery. On May 15th, the seven year old was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly