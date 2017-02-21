Opelousas man arrested for multiple vehicle burglary charges

An Opelousas man has been arrested in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries in the Kinder area, authorities said.

Deputy Richard Wiseman with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area where several break-ins had been reported and observed a vehicle fitting the description of the one that was possibly used during the burglaries on Sunday, said Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Wiseman was approached by Eddie Lee McClain, 25, of Opelousas. When detectives arrived, it was determined that McClain had no legitimate reason to be in the area, Hebert said.

A search of McClain's vehicle turned up several stolen items from previous vehicle burglaries. After a search of his residence, several stolen items from other vehicle burglaries in the Kinder area were discovered, Hebert said.

Eddie Lee McClain was arrested and charged with 15 counts of simple burglary, 11 counts of theft under $750, one count of theft over $750, two counts of unauthorized use of an access card, two counts of criminal damage to property and five counts of theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.