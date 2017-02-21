Seemingly easy to spot counterfeit bills being circulated

A fake $100 bill that one would think would be easy to spot has been found circulating throughout the town of Many, Louisiana.

Police say a counterfeit bill was used at a Many business on Friday, but it was a legitimate mistake by the buyer. The victim had no idea that the $100 bill he was using was not real, said Det. Todd McNeely, with the Many Police Department.

The bill has pink Chinese writing on both sides and the large number "100" at the bottom right corner of the bill doesn't change colors when it is tilted.

After further investigation, the Many Police Department found that another fake $100 bill was being sold as a novelty item at a flea market in Greenwood and that identical $100 bills could be bought online from China, said McNeely.

McNeely said that police are asking local merchants and residents to be mindful and watch for the counterfeit bills.

Another counterfeit bill that one would think would be easy to spot has been found in Beaumont, Texas. This fake bill has the words "for motion picture use only" and Benjamin Franklin's face appears to be distorted.

For help distinguishing counterfeit money from real money, go to www.newmoney.gov. If you find yourself with a counterfeit bill, write down notes, including where you received the bill, handle the bill as little as possible, place it in a sealed envelope and contact your local authorities.

