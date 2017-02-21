LC Outback not affected by recent announcement of closures

Lake Charles Outback Steakhouse Managing Partner Robert Newmaster confirmed via phone that the Derek Drive location will not be affected by the recent announcement by its parent company, Bloomin' Brands of Tampa, to close 43 underperforming restaurants in it Q4 earning statement.

According to a report by Marketwatch, Bloomin' Brands reported a loss of $4.28 million, down from the previous year's profit of $17.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Bloomin' Brands of Tampa also owns Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill and Flemings chain restaurants.

The company operates about 1,500 restaurants nationwide and in 20 other countries.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.