Fire chief: 'Jaws of Life' only used as a last resort

Some car crashes leave passengers unable to get out of their vehicles. Using the "Jaws of Life," firefighters can save lives, but the tool is only used as a last resort.

The Jaws of Life is so strong that it can bend a car and, at the same time, pose danger to those inside the vehicle.

"The first thing we're trying to do, instead of trying to cut someone out of a car, is (save a ) life," said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. "So the first thing we do is get someone in the car with a patient and make sure before we do anything that everything we do with the tool, we communicate with the person inside the car and make sure we can see what we're doing. We usually take a tarp and put it over them so that way, glass won't splash on them so any piece of metal will hit the tarp before it hits them. And we make sure we don't do anything that would move the car or jar them or cause them any extra problems."

But for firefighters, it's just another day on the job.

"It's part of our job - we do it - sometimes when you get there, it's just an instinct; you just go into action when you get there. It's just nature to us by now," Marcus Lewis said.

As Lake Charles grows, so does the number of calls the fire department gets.

Murray said three years ago, they responded to 2,700 calls. Last year, they responded to 3,700 calls.

Many of those calls are vehicle accidents.

"So along with that, you're either going to have to clean up something, put something out or cut someone out, so we're doing that a lot more now," Murray said.

All Lake Charles firefighters are trained on how to use the Jaws of Life and out of the 10 units the fire station has, nine of them contain extrication tools.

At the end of this year, all units will carry the Jaws of Life.

